Reverend Guitars and Monster Music Collaborate on Exclusive Sensei HB FM

Reverend Guitars and Monster Music have collaborated on an exclusive Sensei HB FM model.

From Reverend:

The Reverend Sensei HB FM is a Flame Maple Gloss Rock Machine with raw, midrange warmth for authentic rockers. The Monster Music Exclusive is a Gloss Turquoise Burst with an ebony fretboard.

A double-cutaway outfitted with Reverend’s own Classic H Humbuckers, the iconoclastic Korina body is capped with a flame maple top. Like all Reverends, the Reverend Sensei HB FM features Reverend’s bass contour, pin-lock tuners and a graphite nut, all for maximum performance.

This model was a natural choice for the exclusive Monster Music Reverend guitar.

Ken Haas of Reverend Guitars and Brian Reardon of Monster Music have forged a long-standing business relationship and friendship based on their warm, yet no-nonsense sales style.

The Reverend Sensei HB FM in Gloss Turquoise Burst is available only at Monster Music, 3068 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, New York. Visit monstermusicny.com for more information.