Review: R&M Tone Technology PowerWire 20-Foot Audio Cable

The guys at R&M Tone Technology recently sent over their new 20-foot PowerWire audio cable.

The PowerWire is a 20-, 30- or 40-foot guitar cable with an embedded amplifier (gain options of 0-6 dB), solid strain-relief and long-life batteries to deliver a clean, flat boost from 20 Hz to 20 KHz. It's the first of it's kind in the music industry.

PowerWire, with its internal low-noise amplifier, provides a clean drive of the cable length and makes passive, ordinary cables of the same length sound dull in comparison. TS-09-style distortion effects are also available.

You can check out Guitar World's video review of the PowerWire below.

For more about R&M Tone Technology, visit rmtonetech.com.