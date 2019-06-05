Revocation Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour With Voivod

Revocation have announced a North American co-headlining tour with Voivod.

The month-long trek will see the band play their latest album, The Outer Ones, in its entirety. Support will come Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains and Conjurer.

The new date kick off September 14 in Toronto and wrap October 12 in Brooklyn. You can check out the full itinerary below.

Revocation and Voivod w/ Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer:

9/14/2019 Opera House - Opera House - Toronto, ON

9/15/2019 The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI

9/16/2019 Metro - Chicago, IL

9/17/2019 Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

9/18/2019 Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

9/20/2019 Starlite - Edmonton, AB

9/21/2019 Dickens - Calgary, AB

9/23/2019 Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

9/24/2019 Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

9/25/2019 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

9/27/2019 Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

9/28/2019 El Rey - Los Angeles, CA

9/29/2019 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9/30/2019 Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

10/01/2019 Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM

10/03/2019 Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX **

10/04/2019 Mohawk - Austin, TX **

10/05/2019 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX **

10/06/2019 Parish @ House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

10/07/2019 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA **

10/09/2019 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10/10/2019 First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

10/11/2019 Rock 'N' Shock Festival @ Palladium - Worcester, MA #

10/12/2019 Brooklyn Bazaar - Brooklyn, NY

** Plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense

# Plus Eluveitie, Korpiklaani