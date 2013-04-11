Revocation Complete Work on New Album

Massachusetts metallers Revocation have completed work on the follow up to their critically acclaimed 2011 Relapse Records release Chaos of Forms. This is the first full-length album with bass player Brett Bamberger who joined the band in 2012 and was featured on the band's last EP, Teratogenesis, which was released by Scion AV.

Frontman Dave Davidson commented on completing work on the new album:

"We're very pleased to announce that the new record is completely finished and is now in the hands of the good people over at Relapse. This release features our best playing to date and we cannot wait for it to be released this summer. RevoManiacs will not be disappointed!"

The band has been confirmed on this year's Summer Slaughter tour, alongside Dillinger Escape Plan, Periphery, Animals As Leaders, Cattle Decapitation and others. Dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Revocation will hit the road with Goatwhore, 3 Inches of Blood, and Ramming Speed.

Revocation with Goatwhore, 3 Inches of Blood and Ramming Speed: