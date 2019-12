Months back we debuted the track "No Funeral" from Revocation's then-unreleased new album, Chaos of Forms. Now, the band have just posted a new music video for the song, which you can check out below.

Revocation are featured in the December issue of Guitar World, which you can still pick up here.

Revocation - No Funeral (Scion AV) from Scion A/V on Vimeo.