Revocation Premiere New Track, "Dissolution Ritual"

Boston-based metal band Revocation have just premiered a new track, titled "Dissolution Ritual," over at Metal Sucks. You can check out the track here.

"Dissolution Ritual" comes from the band's highly (and we mean highly) anticipated new album, Chaos of Forms, which is due out on August 16 through Relapse Records. Keep your eyes open for a piece on Revocation in an upcoming issue of Guitar World.

If "Dissolution Ritual" doesn't satisfy your need for new Revocation, you may remember that we premiered another new track, "No Funeral," last month, which you can hear at this location.