Boston-based metal band Revocation are now streaming their cover of Faith No More's "Surprise! You're Dead!" online. You can listen to it below, courtesy of Ultimate Guitar.

The track originally appeared on the iTunes deluxe edition of Revocation's latest release, Chaos of Forms, which was ranked No. 38 on our list of the 50 best albums of 2011.

Revocation are gearing up to hit the road in support of Children of Bodom on their 15th anniversary tour. Full dates for the tour can be found here.