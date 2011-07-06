Revolver Magazine Unleashes Mayhem Festival Cover Issue Today

Revolver magazine's Mayhem Fest 2011 issue, featuring a cover painting by Metalocalypse artist Antonio Canobbio, hit newsstands today.

The issue celebrates the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, which kicks off this Saturday, July 9, in San Bernardino, California. Bands on the tour include Disturbed, Godsmack, Megadeth, Machine Head, Trivium, In Flames, Suicide Silence, Unearth and All Shall Perish. The full schedule is listed below.

Get more info about the new issue of Revolver, which also includes a free Black Veil Brides sticker and poster, right here.

For more about the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, visit rockstarmayhemfest.com.

ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MAYHEM FESTIVAL TOUR DATES:

7/9 - San Manuel Amphitheater - San Bernardino, CA (Los Angeles, CA)

7/10 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA (San Francisco, CA)

7/12 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA (Seattle, WA)

7/13 - Idaho Center Amphitheater - Nampa, ID (Boise, ID)

7/15 – Ashley Furniture HomeStore Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

7/16 - Hard Rock Casino Presents: The Pavilion - Albuquerque, NM

7/17 - Comfort Dental Amphitheater - Englewood, CO (Denver, CO)

7/19 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheater - Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis, MO)

7/20 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7/22 - Comcast Center - Mansfield, MA (Boston, MA)

7/23 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - (Heavy MTL) - Montreal, QC /www.heavymtl.com

7/24 - Comcast Theatre - Hartford, CT

7/27 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

7/29 - First Niagara Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh, PA)

7/30 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA (Washington DC)

7/31 - Susquehanna Bank Center - Camden, NJ

8/2 – Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

8/3 - Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

8/5 - First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (Chicago IL)

8/6 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (Detroit, MI)

8/7 - Verizon Wireless Music Center - Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis, IN)

8/9 - Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

8/10 – Gexa Energy Pavilion - Dallas, TX

8/12 - Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

8/13 - 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

8/14 - Cruzan Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL