Glenn Fricker seeks to blend HM-2-style “Swedish chainsaw” and modern metal tones with his signature Revv distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler

Revv Amplification has partnered with YouTube gear nut Glenn Fricker of Spectre Sound Studios for an all-new two-in-one distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler.

With one half an “unforgettable sonic assault” inspired by the iconic Boss HM-2 – a stompbox heavily associated with both Swedish death metal and American hardcore – and the other boasting Revv’s trademark “punchy, high-gain” sound, the Northern Mauler allows players to blend freely between the two for a vast range of tonal possibilities.

Optimized for a variety of use cases – including clean amps, high-gain amps, power amps and direct to interface with impulse responses – the Northern Mauler is designed to help metal guitarists everywhere “say no to boring tone”, and achieve the sound of their favorite metal albums.

“I’ve been wanting to mix the Swedish chainsaw [a term often given to the high-gain tones found in Swedish death metal] into modern metal tones for quite a while now,” Fricker says. “So I reached out to the guys at Revv, and after many months and many revisions, we’ve come up with the Northern Mauler.

“This combines the best of Revv’s wonderful super-tight metal tones with the out-of-control nastiness of the chainsaw, and the results are better than I could have hoped for. We even kept the labeling simple so even the bass players could use it!”

Controls, in addition to volume and blend knobs and a three-band EQ, include Bite and Growl, which adjust the treble and bass frequencies of the HM-2-style circuit, and Giv’r, which controls the gain and saturation of both circuits simultaneously.

Other features include true bypass switching, top-mounted input jacks and a gloss white finish with a custom bear graphic and Fricker’s signature.

The Glenn Fricker Northern Mauler is available now for $249. For more information, head to Revv Amplification (opens in new tab).

The Northern Mauler is the second addition to Revv’s Signature Series this year. Back in May, the company announced the Tilt, a signature overdrive pedal for Nashville session guitarist Shawn Tubbs.