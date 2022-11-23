Footage has emerged of the Black Crowes and security physically removing a persistent stage invader at the band’s recent show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on November 20.

The crowd member who unwisely took it upon themselves to get onstage was involved in an altercation with the band during the opening bars of their performance of Stare It Cold.

The clip below shows the individual evade the venue security team’s best attempts to remove him from the stage, even throwing one of the team into the crowd.

Singer Chris Robinson then attempts to swipe at the unwelcome guest with a mic stand before his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson, intervenes – propelling his Telecaster at the neck/chest region of the individual.

Despite taking such a hit from a sizeable chunk of solid wood, the stage invader still does not go down and it takes further shoves from Robinson and a security team member before he is repelled into the crowd. The band then call for him to be removed from the venue, before resuming their show.

It might strike some viewers and fans as an overreaction, but bands and security can never be certain of the intentions of such individuals. Certainly, in recent years, there have been several dark moments, in which people have intended harm to both bands and audiences.

On the plus side for the stage invader, he should probably be thankful that Rich Robinson wasn’t wielding one of his many Les Pauls at the time. It’s probably the only common model we’d place above a Tele on our ‘guitars we don’t want to be hit by’ list…