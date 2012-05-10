Richard Lloyd Announces 18-Date June Tour and Upcoming Releases

Guitarist -- and former Guitar World columnist -- Richard Lloyd will kick off an 18-date Midwest summer tour on June 7.

Lloyd's sets will cover his entire career, from his days with post-punk legends Television (the first band to play CBGB) through his many solo releases.

This summer, Lloyd will break his three-year artistic silence with a July release through the 45 RPM Sevens Series and Riot House Records, followed by a full-length album, which is expected in early 2013 (also through Riot House Records).

His current band includes Television drummer Billy Ficca and Danny Tamberelli on bass.

Lloyd released six solo records from 1979 to 2007. As a session guitarist, he has backed Matthew Sweet, John Doe and Rocket From the Tombs.

Richard Lloyd June Tour Schedule:

6.7.2012 MilkBoy Philadelphia, PA

6.8.2012 Lemon Grove Cafe Youngstown, OH

6.9.2012 Frankie's Inner City Toledo, OH

6.10.2012 Thursdays Lounge Akron, OH

6.11.2012 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH

6.12.2012 Small's Hamtramck, MI

6.13.2012 Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI

6.14.2012 Redstone Room Davenport, IA

6.15.2012 The Double Door Chicago, IL

6.16.2012 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO

6.17.2012 The Revolution Room Little Rock AR

6.18.2012 TBA

6.19.2012 Cosmic Charlies Lexington, KY

6.20.2012 The Lindsey Street Performance Hall Chattanooga, TN

6.21.2012 Pilot Light Knoxville, TN

6.22.2012 Mayday Northside Cincinnati, OH

6.23.2012 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH

For more about Lloyd, visit RichardLloyd.com.