Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner reveals he has solo material recorded and ready to go

Judas Priest man Richie Faulkner appeared on Ryan Roxie’s In The Trenches podcast recently and revealed that he has been building a stockpile of solo material.

“I haven't really spoken much about it publicly,” says Faulkner. “But there is something I've kind of been [putting] together during the COVID period… I've used that time to kind of get [together] some songs I've been working on… polish them up, get some people together that I respect in the music business and record some stuff.”

Faulkner revealed that the material – thought to be a solo album – is now in its final stages of preparation and he’s now looking at how he can get it out there. “We're looking for deals at the moment,” says Faulkner. “We’re looking for record labels, so I don't wanna get too far ahead of myself.”

Faulkner joined Priest in 2011 following the departure of KK Downing, while Roxie joined Alice Cooper in 1996, so the guitarists share something in common, having both joined later lineups of established heavy acts.

Faulkner says that his warm welcome and loyalty to Priest is what has prevented him from paying attention to his solo material before.

“When I joined Priest, I didn't wanna sort of get the gig and then, straight away, 'Oh, now listen to my solo thing.’” says the guitarist.

“‘Priest, they welcomed me in, they gave me a voice, they gave me an opinion, and I felt like this was my band. They've made me a part of it and I gave back a thousand percent. So I didn't wanna sort of then do my own thing and abuse that opportunity… But 10 or 11 years in, I feel that fans know that I'm not gonna abuse that opportunity.”

Faulkner says of the material: “You can hear where the roots are, from Priest, but I think it's different enough to be its own monster.”

In the same interview, the guitarist also discusses the incredible ordeal and treatment relating to his 2021 onstage aortic rupture.

“If the odds were stacked slightly differently, dude.. I don’t know how I even made it to the hospital,” says Faulkner.

“My other half was out there waiting for me and the surgeon came out and told her ‘You better call family to come and be with you. He’s not coming out…’ [In the end] they gave me four blood transfusions, I’ve got five mechanical valves. They’re miracle workers. I don’t know how they did it – Rob’s jealous, I’m made of metal now – but all joking aside, the doctors, nurses, the support system I’ve had is miraculous. I shouldn’t be here.”

Watch the full interview above and keep an eye on Richie Faulkner's Instagram for more information on his solo material.