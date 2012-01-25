Richie Kotzen to Replace John Sykes in New Mike Portnoy Project?

Earlier today, MelodicRock.com reported that former Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes has pulled out of a planned collaboration with former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy (now with Adrenaline Mob) and bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big).

No reason was given for his departure, but it certainly seemed clear that a new guitarist would be sought ASAP.

An update came this afternoon, when MelodicRock.com reported that Richie Kotzen of Mr. Big and Poison would be replacing Sykes.

However, Kotzen had this to say on his Facebook page later today:

"Although we did throw some ideas around, neither of us decided to make any public announcements so today's Internet buzz was a surprise. I will say I am a fan of both Mike and Billy. I'm sure a collaboration would produce some interesting results."

Stay tuned for more concrete details about this project as things develop.

Portnoy, who was one of several celebs we spotted at NAMM last week, has another new project in the works -- a band called Flying Colors that features Steve Morse, Neal Morse of Spock’s Beard, Dixie Dregs bassist Dave LaRue and vocalist Casey McPherson. Their debut album is due March 27.

“This album has bits and pieces of what you’d expect from each of us,” Portnoy told MelodicRock.com. “The sum of all its parts led to brand new, uncharted territory for everyone involved.”