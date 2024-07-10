“Eric called and said, ‘Buddy Guy, George Harrison and I are playing tonight. You’re going to come and jam’”: Richie Sambora recalls receiving Eric Clapton’s spontaneous invite to a star-studded jam session

By
published

Sambora once asked Slowhand to feature on one of his singles, and it wasn't long before the pair were trading licks at the Roxy with a couple of other blues greats

Pictures of Richie Sambora and Eric Clapton performing live in 1995
(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns / Pete Still/Redferns via Getty)

Like many rock guitar greats, former Bon Jovi electric guitar player Richie Sambora grew up listening to the blues, and as such cites Eric Clapton and B.B. King as two of his biggest heroes.

However, those heroes would eventually become close colleagues for the passionate bluesman, as evidenced by the fact he was once invited by Slowhand to participate in a spontaneous star-studded jam session.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.