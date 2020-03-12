Riff-savvy guitarist plays 50 Avenged Sevenfold songs in five minutes - how many can you name?

Think you know your Avenged Sevenfold? Well, try your hand at this playthrough mash-up of 50 A7X in five (okay, a little more than five) minutes, performed by Guitar World’s very own Sam Roche.

Roche played, recorded and mixed the entire electric guitar performance himself and, needless to say, it wasn’t easy.

“One of the most challenging things was figuring out how each part would fit seamlessly into the next,” Roche told us.

“I went through the band’s discography and noted down 50 tracks of varying popularity to make it interesting. Then I randomized the list in a spreadsheet, tried playing them in the order it generated, and it was instantly clear that I needed to take a more methodical approach.

“Thankfully, a lot of the riffs start with an open drop-D power chord, so that made life easier!"

Check out the clip above and see how many songs you can identify. We’ll give you a head start - number one is Unholy Confessions.

And for more from Roche, head to his official YouTube channel at Sightline Guitar.