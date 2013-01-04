Rival Sons Premiere Stop-Motion Music Video for "Until The Sun Comes"

California blues-rockers Rival Sons have just unveiled a new stop-motion clip for their song "Until the Sun Comes." Check it out below.

"Filming videos can be very awkward for me, but this time I got to ride a dirt bike out in the desert where I'm most comfortable," said frontman Jay Buchanan. "It just felt so natural for the song. We're all pretty good on a bike so we just took turns doing tricks and trying to outdo each other. We ended up with some sweet footage. Nice."

The video was produced by Dave Cobb and Vance Powell and directed by Simon Gesrel.

"Until the Sun Comes" is taken from the band's third studio album, Head Down, which was released last September on Earache Records.