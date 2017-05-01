Watch Rob Scallon Play "For Whom the Bell Tolls" on Bells

(Image credit: Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Well, it's finally May. And, as any up-to-speed guitar-centric internet fan knows, that's when Rob Scallon posts his popular "Maytallica" videos.

Typically, Scallon's Maytallica clips show him covering a Metallica song (or two, or 10) in a very unique way. Today's installment is his cover of “For Whom the Bell Tolls” using bell instruments.

Scallon employs an assortment of bells, plus a host of other percussive instruments including bowls and xylophones to create a "chimey," ethereal version of a metal classic.

