Rob Zombie Set to Enter Studio in June to Record New Album

According to a new post on his official website, Rob Zombie and crew will be hitting the studio sometime in June to begin work on his fifth solo album. Zombie's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John 5, bassist Piggy D and drummer Ginger Fish.

"As production on The Lords of Salem ends, it is time for music," wrote Zombie. "We will be packing up the band and moving to a remote location to record. No distractions, just music.“

The Lords of Salem is Zombie's latest foray into directing; it and centers around a visit to Salem, Massachusetts, by a coven of ancient witches.

Before hitting the studio, guitarist John 5 will be releasing a new studio album, God Told Me To, on May 8.