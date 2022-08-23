Yep, Robert Fripp and Toyah have covered Limp Bizkit’s Nookie

By published

The ever-game King Crimson guitar wizard tunes down and dons a sideways baseball cap for the occasion

What have you been watching over the summer? No prizes for guessing evening viewing habits in the Fripp/Willcox household, as this week, Robert and Toyah have tackled Limp Bizkit’s seminal 1999 nu-metal slam Nookie – one of the defining tracks of Woodstock ’99, documented by Netflix’s recent, and quite, quite excellent, Trainwreck documentary.

We’ve seen the King Crimson prog icon perform some unlikely material during the couple’s long-running Sunday Lunch series – not least classics from Rage Against the Machine, Queens of the Stone Age and Green Day – but nothing could quite prepare us for the sight of Fripp digging into Wes Borland’s pit-churning drop-tuned riffs while Toyah handles those love ’em or hate ’em Fred Durst lyrics.

And yes, that is a sideways, diamante-adorned baseball cap atop the head of one of the most innovative guitarists the instrument has ever known.

Rather than drop his customary Fernandes single-cuts down to Borland-approved tunings, Fripp turns to one of his signature double-locking Stealth models, which are built by the UK’s Crimson Guitars.

It’s hard to be sure what version of the guitar is being used during the clip, but we can tell you that the Stealth models tend to be fairly tricked out, with examples boasting a custom-made ball bearing tremolo system, Graph Tech Ghost piezo system with hexaphonic MIDI, plus Fripp’s beloved Fernandes Sustainer system and a set of bespoke pickups. You can check out all of that in the demo below.

In a recent exclusive interview with Guitarist magazine, Fripp described his approach to the instrument as “What would Hendrix sound like playing the Bartók String Quartets?” Good to know there’s room for a few nu-metal floor fillers within that philosophy.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).