Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox perform Green Day’s Basket Case while hitting a drum with eggplants

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have posted their latest Sunday Lunch update, a cover of Green Day’s Basket Case.

The clip follows last week’s instalment from the Fripp family kitchen, a cover of Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, which was intended as a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

The Basket Case post, in contrast, has a little more in common with the light-hearted, ludicrous nature of their past viral hits, and sees Willcox perform inside a basket (see what they did there?) and then accompany Fripp by beating a drum with two eggplants.

You’d think we’d be bored with this now, but – given the continuing news landscape – it remains a joy and inspiration to see a detail-obsessed player like Fripp get his sillies out (albeit with a deadpan expression). And let’s just say that what it lacks in rhythmic precision it makes up for in, well, eggplants.

As ever, there is a more heartfelt message behind the larking about, in this case: “May your basket overflow with love.”

Meanwhile, Green Day have become one of an ever-increasing number of bands who have cancelled shows in Russia. The band announced a fortnight back that they were pulling the Moscow leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which had been scheduled for May 29 the city’s 45,000-cap Spartak Stadium.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows,” said the band. “It’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”