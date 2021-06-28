Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox take it up a level with a high-octane cover of Aerosmith’s Love in An Elevator

With another Sunday comes yet another installment of Sunday Lunch from King Crimson electric guitar icon Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Wilcox.

This week sees them take on the Aerosmith classic Love In An Elevator – taken from 1989’s Pump – with the help of the masked six-string slinger Sidney Jake, who is yet to reveal his face.

While the ever-energetic Wilcox vocalizes the track's iconic guitar intro lick, Fripp and Jake are on hand to serve up a series of supporting powerchords and high-gain lead licks. Fripp is also, once again, on backing vocal duties, throwing in a handful of customary "woah" and "oh yeahs" for good measure.

The caption of the YouTube video, as teasing as ever, has Wilcox declaring “The kitchen trio return and are living it up as they are going down!”

It's the latest addition to the pair's internet-breaking covers series, which has so far seen them take on a huge array of classic tracks, from Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze and Iron Maiden's Number of the Beast, to the Scorpions' Rock You Like a Hurricane.

Of their oh-so popular program, Fripp recently revealed that the series was originally designed to provide comic relief during the pressures of the pandemic.

"They're all utterly stunning things," Fripp said of the tracks they've covered. "I'm blown away by the original guitarists on these tracks. Phenomenal development and playing primarily since the laye ‘70s and early ‘80s, Van Halen onwards. Steve Vai, Satriani, the Metallica boys… The originators of the riffs are phenomenal players.

“I go back, listen to the original versions on record, see live performances, look at different interpretations and guitar covers on YouTube," he continued. "Then I have to honor the spirit of the music while making it my own.”