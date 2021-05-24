Here they are: Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox tackle the Scorpions’ Rock You Like a Hurricane for their Sunday Lunch series

King Crimson electric guitar icon Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox have tackled everything from Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze to Metallica’s Enter Sandman and Iron Maiden’s The Number of the Beast in their spectacular “Sunday Lunch” series of YouTube cover songs.

Now, the duo have done their Sunday best to the Scorpions, with a ripping rendition of the German legends’ 1984 classic, Rock You Like a Hurricane.

Similar to the fake tattoos he donned for the Paranoid video, Fripp here sports eye makeup reminiscent of the female heroine in the Scorps’ iconic Hurricane video. Wilcox, meanwhile, adds a “twist of the feline variety”.

As an added treat, the new clip also sees the return of masked co-guitarist “Sidney Jake.”

You can check out the Sunday Scorpions madness in full above.