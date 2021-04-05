King Crimson legend Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox take on Iron Maiden’s The Number of the Beast for Easter Sunday

Because yesterday was Sunday, King Crimson electric guitar legend Robert Fripp and his wife, artist and singer Toyah Wilcox, unveiled the newest installment of their weekly “Sunday Lunch” series of YouTube cover songs.

But because this was also no ordinary Sunday – rather, it was Easter Sunday – Fripp and Wilcox had something special up their sleeves: a bunny-themed performance of Iron Maiden’s 1982 classic, The Number of the Beast.

Witness Wilcox belt out the tune with Dickinson-ian strength, while wearing rabbit ears and holding a pair of carrots.

Witness the ever-stoic Fripp rip the song's iconic licks on his Fernades Custom Gold electric guitar.

Witness tattooed co-guitarist “Sidney Jake” riff along in his, um, black-and-gold devil-gimp getup.

As Wilcox writes in the YouTube caption accompanying the video, “Be afraid - Very Afraid!!!”