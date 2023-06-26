Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Cream – as they get covered in cream

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp’s latest Sunday Lunch clip sees the husband and wife duo covering Cream’s Sunshine of Your Love.

As ever, the stripped-down take on the Eric Clapton classic also incorporates some of their trademark prop-based comedy, thanks to the addition of some actual cream.

This proves somewhat distracting to Fripp and the guitarist also receives a dairy dressing – though at least Willcox kindly asks the King Crimson man to remove his electric guitar before doing so.

Musically, of course, it is perhaps not the most masterful rendition of Cream’s iconic riff, but by now we all know that when it comes to the Sunday Lunch clips, the music is really just a thinly veiled excuse for messing about.

Indeed Fripp, said as much last year, in an interview with UK paper The Telegraph.

“At age 76, why should I give a fuck?” commented Fripp, when he was asked if he was concerned about the perception of his YouTube antics.

“My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do... I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

On the prospect of Fripp rocking out to classic riffs, the duo performed an acoustic set at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival yesterday and have also announced a run of UK Sunday Lunch Rock Party tour dates for the fall, kicking off on September 30 at the Tivoli Theatre in Wimbourne, UK. We assume there will be less dairy at the live shows.

To view the full list of Sunday Lunch dates, head to Toyah Willcox’s site.