Robert Plant Hints at 2014 Led Zeppelin Tour

Over the weekend, Robert Plant was interviewed on Australia's version of 60 Minutes.

The singer sat down with reporter Tara Brown to discuss everything from Led Zeppelin’s roots, formation and history, right up to their December 2007 reunion concert in London and its 2012 CD/DVD release as Celebration Day.

Of course, the pair couldn't help mentioning the possibility of more Led Zeppelin shows down the line. At that point, the following exchange took place:

PLANT: "You know, the two other guys are both Capricorns and they keep schtum [quiet]; they don't say a word. But they are quite contained in their own worlds and they just leave it to me to do this [interviews]."

BROWN: "…to be the bad guy"

PLANT: "I'm not the bad guy."

BROWN: "Well you are for all those Led Zeppelin fans who'd love you to say, 'Yes, we're reforming'."

PLANT: "Well, then you need to speak to the Capricorns ... 'cause I've got nothing to do in 2014."

Check out a video of the interview below — and look out for updates about this situation (assuming there are updates) as they become available.

Following a March 21 show in Singapore, Plant will kick off an Australian tour March 23. After that, he's bound for Tasmania and New Zealand.