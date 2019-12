Robert Plant has premiered a new song, "Rainbow," and you can check it out below.

The song is the first taste of Plant's new album, Lullaby.... & the Ceaseless Roar, which is set for a September 9 release on Nonesuch Records.

The album is Plant's first with his new band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

