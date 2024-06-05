“I have struggled with this decision but realize I cannot continue touring at this time”: Robin Trower cancels North American tour due to health concerns

After playing his first concerts in six years, Procol Harum's Robin Trower has announced that he is canceling his upcoming touring commitments due to health issues and an impending operation.

Last week, Trower performed at Planet Rock's Blues Power Live in London, Gateshead, and Holmfirth in the UK. However, he has since released a statement informing his fans that his scheduled North American tour has been canceled.

“It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfill the upcoming tour of the USA in September/October,” Trower wrote.

“I have struggled with health issues for some time now. Following my latest stay in hospital a few weeks ago, my doctor advised me that the only possible way for an effective long-term solution is to undertake a major operation as soon as possible.

“I am currently awaiting confirmation of that date. I have also been advised that the recovery time to 100% full fitness could take a while. This makes committing to a fixed touring period in the near future impossible. I have struggled with this decision but realize I cannot continue touring at this time.

“I know that you will be as disappointed as I am, but I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life and I can return to doing what I love the most – playing live ASAP. I look forward to catching up with you all as soon as I am able.”

Throughout his six-decade career, Trower has achieved considerable success with Procol Harum and his power trio Robin Trower Band. One of his biggest solo albums and commercial breakthroughs, 1974's Bridge of Sighs, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, while his latest album, Joyful Sky, arrived late last year.