“I have struggled with this decision but realize I cannot continue touring at this time”: Robin Trower cancels North American tour due to health concerns

While the guitar legend was forced to cancel his upcoming tour due to imminent major surgery, he's hopeful that he will return to the stage in the future

After playing his first concerts in six years, Procol Harum's Robin Trower has announced that he is canceling his upcoming touring commitments due to health issues and an impending operation. 

Last week, Trower performed at Planet Rock's Blues Power Live in London, Gateshead, and Holmfirth in the UK. However, he has since released a statement informing his fans that his scheduled North American tour has been canceled. 

