Rock Community Reacts to Death of Deftones Bassist Chi Cheng

Several members of the rock community responded over the weekend to the passing of Chi Cheng, the Deftones bassist, who died Saturday at age 42.

Cheng died 3 a.m. Saturday in the emergency room. "His heart just suddenly stopped," Cheng's mother, Jeanne Marie Cheng, wrote on the One Love for Chi website. "He left this world with me singing songs he liked in his ear. He fought the good fight. You stood by him sending love daily. He knew that he was very loved and never alone."

Cheng had been involved in a car accident in November 2008, which left him in a coma for some time. Although he started showing signs of improvement, he was never able to make a complete recovery.

Several friends and admirers have expressed their condolences and tributes via Twitter, including Slash, Tom Morello and guitarist John 5. You can check out some of the tweets below.

Slash: Just heard that Chi from the Deftones passed away. That's really sad news. I didn't really know him. But he was an awesome bass player. RIP

Tom Morello: R.I.P Deftones Bassist Chi Cheng. Very sweet and talented guy. Head injury from car accident. Everyone please wear seatbelt and live.

Sebastian Bach: my heart goes out to Chino & deftones & Chi's family for their loss

Duff McKagan: RIP Chi. Awful news. Condolences to the Cheng family and @deftones.... from the McKagan's.

Corey Taylor: My friend Chi passed away. My heart goes out to his family, and to my friends in @deftones. This is indeed a sad day…

John 5: RIP Chi, you will be forever missed. #ripchicheng #RIPChi #deftones

David Draiman: RIP CHI CHENG OF @deftones, YOU HARBORED A SWEET BRILLIANCE, AND WILL BE REMEMBERED AND LOVED.

Robb Flynn: RIP Chi Cheng

Papa Roach: RIP CHI… WE LOVE YOU MAN!

Lamb Of God: R.I.P. Chi Cheng #Deftones

Shinedown: God Bless you #ChiCheng for you made the world beautiful with your songs. You inspire us forever… Rest in Peace.