Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp Announces the Ultimate Guitar Experience

The Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp: Ultimate Guitar Experience is a program designed for guitarists to promote the growth and development of their guitar and musical skill set.

Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp has been providing unique access to rehearse, jam and perform with top names in the rock industry for 22 years. Now, their Ultimate Guitar Experience breaks new ground by providing an educational approach.

Taking place April 20-22, 2018 in Hollywood, CA, the Ultimate Guitar Experience is a once in a lifetime event where players will experience a hands-on approach from well-known musical teachers who have taught at prestigious schools such as Berklee College of Music and Musicians Institute. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend master classes with legendary rock stars Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and more.

Don't get left out—this bucket list experience will sell out, and space for this event is limited.

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with likeminded people and skill level to make for an of the charts experience

Tickets for this three-day event are on sale now here.