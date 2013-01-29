Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival Announces 2013 Tour Dates

The 2013 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival dates, which were announced yesterday, include a return to Toronto and first-time trips through Bangor, Maine, and Austin, Texas.

The 2013 band lineup will be unveiled March 18. This is the first year the festival will move to four stages: The Rockstar Energy Drink main stage, the Jagermeister Festival Stage, the Musicians Institute Festival Stage and the Sumerian/Headbang for The Highway Stage.

Tickets will be going on sale starting March 22 and March 23, with more details coming soon. Check out the video below for more info!

2013 Mayhem Dates:

6/29 San Bernardino, CA

6/30 Mountain View, CA

7/2 Nampa, ID

7/3 Auburn, WA

7/5 Phoenix, AZ

7/6 Albuquerque, NM

7/7 Denver, CO

7/10 Toronto, ON

7/12 Burgettstown, PA

7/13 Camden, NJ

7/14 Darien Center, NY

7/16 Mansfield, MA

7/17 Bangor, ME

7/19 Scranton,PA

7/20 Saratoga Springs, NY

7/21 Hartford, CT

7/23 Holmdel,NJ

7/24 Bristow, VA

7/26 Noblesville, IN

7/27 Tinley Park, IL

7/28 Clarkson, MI

7/30 Atlanta, GA

7/31 Tampa, FL

8/2 Austin, TX

8/3 The Woodlands, TX

8/4 Dallas, TX

Additional dates to be announced.