Rodrigo y Gabriela Post Free Download of New Version of "Juan Loco"

Rodrigo y Gabriela have just posted a free download of a new version of their track "Juan Loco" online. You can stream/download the song from the Soundcloud widget below.

This version of "Juan Loco" is taken from the duo's upcoming album, Area 52, which sees the guitarists collaborating with a 13-piece Cuban orchestra -- collectively known a C.U.B.A. -- and a wide variety of guest musicians to provide a unique take on some of their back catalog. Also guesting on "Juan Loco" is acclaimed bassist Carles Benavent, who is known for his work with Miles Davis, Chick Corea and Paco De Lucia.

Area 52 also features guest appearances by drummer John Tempesta (The Cult, Testament, White Zombie), sitarist Anoushka Shankar and drummer Samuel Formell (Los Van Van).

The album is set for release on January 24, 2012 via ATO records.