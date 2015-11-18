Rodrigo y Gabriela Premiere "Continuum" from 'Jaco' Soundtrack — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Rodrigo y Gabriela's new cover of "Continuum," a classic Jaco Pastorius track from his self-titled 1976 album.

Rodrigo y Gabriela's new interpretation of the song is one of the highlights of Jaco: Original Soundtrack, the soundtrack album from Jaco, a new documentary by Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Jaco's eldest son, John Pastorius IV. The album will be released November 27 via Legacy; it boasts 11 songs by Pastorius, along with three new recordings.

You can check out the complete track list below.

The film chronicles the brief-but-extraordinary life and career of Pastorius, the remarkably talented Weather Report bassist who died in 1987 at age 35. Jaco became the state-of-the-art electric bass player. To be more accurate, he pushed the state of the art to the point where he defined it. What he did with his instrument was expand it way past its original function of merely supplying the harmonic underpinning to a composition.

While there were other electric bassists with the technical ability to do more, Jaco was probably the first to make the listener aware of a musical idea first, and the instrument playing second.

For more about the film, watch the trailer below and visit jacopastorius.com.

Jaco: Original Soundtrack Track Listing: