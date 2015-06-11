The Rolling Stones Announce 'From The Vault: The Marquee — Live In 1971' DVD

The Rolling Stones have announced From The Vault: The Marquee — Live In 1971, a DVD of the band's legendary, highly sought-after performance at London's Marquee Club in 1971.

The film will be released on DVD in four formats and on iTunes via Eagle Rock on June 23.

The show was an intimate, rare club appearance, and very little footage has been released to date. Part of the “From the Vault” series of live concerts from the band’s archive, the DVD features restored footage and sound mixed by Bob Clearmountain.

The four formats of the release are:

DVD: Main tracklisting and bonus features

SD Blu-ray: Main tracklisting and bonus features

DVD + CD: The DVD and a single CD

DVD + LP: DVD and a single LP (main tracklisting only)

TRACKLISTING:

1. Live With Me

2. Dead Flowers

3. I Got The Blues

4. Let It Rock

5. Midnight Rambler

6. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

7. Bitch

8. Brown Sugar

BONUS TRACKS:

1. I Got The Blues– Take 1

2. I Got The Blues– Take 2

3. Bitch – Take 1

4. Bitch – Take 2

5. Brown Sugar (Top Of The Pops, 1971)