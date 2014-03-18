Rolling Stones Cancel Australia Concert in Wake of L'Wren Scott's Apparent Suicide

NME has reported that Mick Jagger's girlfriend, L'Wren Scott, was found dead yesterday morning, March 17, in a reported suicide.

She was 49.

Scott, a fashion designer who had been in a relationship with the Rolling Stones frontman since 2001, was found dead in a New York City apartment. The New York Daily News reported she was found "hanging from a scarf on a doorknob by her assistant" at around 10 a.m.

No suicide note was found, and police don't suspect foul play; however, the Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine a cause of death. A spokesman for Jagger said he is "completely shocked and devastated."

In the wake of the news, the Rolling Stones have canceled the Wednesday-night launch of their much-hyped 2014 Australian tour.

"The Rolling Stones concert in Perth will not be going ahead as scheduled for Wednesday 19 March 2014," the Stones' site says. "No further information is available at this time, ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until a further update is available."

Born Luann Bambrough, Scott worked as a model before becoming a celebrity stylist and, later, a designer.

Photo: Screen grab from Euronews video