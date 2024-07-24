“A wonderful guy that changed the game for all of us”: John Mayall, 1933-2024 – the guitar world pays tribute

In the wake of the news that John Mayall has died at the age of 90, the guitar world has come out to pay tribute to the influential British blues pioneer.

Mayall – who masterminded the Bluesbreakers, brought blues to a new audience in the UK in the ’60s, and gave a platform to a number of guitarists all destined for greatness – passed away in his home in California on Monday (July 22) surrounded by his family.

In an especially touching post on Instagram, Joe Bonamassa calls Mayall “a wonderful guy that changed the game for all of us”, and said it was “an honor of a lifetime” to have called him a friend.

“I loved this man. I loved this man's music,” Bonamassa writes. “Any suburban white kid at all interested in the blues from the 60s, 70's 80's or 90's learned to play guitar from the "Beano" album.

“John's importance in music is as profound as the guitarist that he hired. Yes, he employed Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Mick Taylor, Mick Fleetwood, Mickey Waller, Andy Fraser, Walter Trout and countless other legends of the blues with The Bluesbreakers but there is something more though than just his musical legacy.”

Trout, who played with Mayall in one iteration of the Bluesbreakers, also paid tribute to his friend and former bandmate, writing, “He is and will always be my musical mentor. We just lost a giant. I loved him like a father, and I always will.”

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who linked up with Mick Taylor after the guitarist left the Bluesbreakers, praised Mayall for his “wonderful eye for talented young musicians” and called him “a great pioneer of British blues”.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“He… had a wonderful eye for talented young musicians, including Mick Taylor – who he recommended to me after Brian Jones died – ushering in a new era for the Stones,” Jagger says.

Further tributes can be found below.

A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa) A photo posted by on

So sad to hear of John Mayall’s passing. He was a great pioneer of British blues and had a wonderful eye for talented young musicians, including Mick Taylor - who he recommended to me after Brian Jones died - ushering in a new era for the Stones. pic.twitter.com/mn0sAu4oI3July 24, 2024

I’m very sad to hear about the death of John Mayall. He was a true champion of the blues. He remains a huge inspiration to me and a legion of other musicians.July 24, 2024

On John Mayall's 90th Birthday last November, I had no idea, it would be one of the last times I'd see him. As usual, he was funny, generous, and kind. He is and will always be my musical mentor. We just lost a giant. I loved him like a father, and I always will. pic.twitter.com/9NqaPzBJDxJuly 24, 2024

John Mayall, R.I.P. what a great musician https://t.co/XmagBYrKhFJuly 24, 2024

(1/3) In Memoriam: 2024 Inductee John Mayall was the godfather of British blues. As a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and bandleader, Mayall displayed a talent for mentoring gifted young musicians, many of whom he recruited for his groundbreaking band the Bluesbreakers. pic.twitter.com/6qXhj6LVk7July 23, 2024