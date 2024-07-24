“A wonderful guy that changed the game for all of us”: John Mayall, 1933-2024 – the guitar world pays tribute

By
published

Joe Bonamassa, Mick Jagger and Walter Trout have led tributes to the influential British blues pioneer, who has died at the age of 90

British Blues musician John Mayall performs onstage at Park West, Chicago, Illinois, June 13, 1982
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

In the wake of the news that John Mayall has died at the age of 90, the guitar world has come out to pay tribute to the influential British blues pioneer.

Mayall – who masterminded the Bluesbreakers, brought blues to a new audience in the UK in the ’60s, and gave a platform to a number of guitarists all destined for greatness – passed away in his home in California on Monday (July 22) surrounded by his family.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar.