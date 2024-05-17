“I’m able to pick these instruments up for the first time and play them like I’ve already had them for years”: Spector unveils two new Doug Wimbish USA Custom Series basses, including a replica of the Living Colour bassist's iconic 1987 5-string
With signature EMG pickups and an era-specific headstock design, Spector's new basses promise to deliver “the sound and feel that inspired Doug Wimbish's signature style”
(Image credit: Spector)
Living Colour bassist Doug Wimbish has collaborated with Spector's USA Custom Shop to create two new Doug Wimbish USA Custom Series basses, inspired by the bass models that have accompanied him throughout his career.
According to Spector, these signature basses "faithfully replicate Wimbish's originals, down to the smallest details like neck contours and nut widths."
In addition to the design, the two models, DW-4 and DW-5, come fully equipped with customized EMG pickups, wound to match Wimbish's 1987 Spector to capture his distinct tone.
“Spector took the time to get every little nuance right, and that to me is dedication and being thoughtful enough to know ‘I want to nail it,’ and they did,” remarks Wimbish. “I’m able to pick these instruments up for the first time and play them like I’ve already had them for years.”
The basses feature a maple body with quilted maple top, paired with a three-piece hard rock maple neck and 24-fret pau ferro fretboard.
Two EMG DW Signature pickups are adjusted by controls for master volume, pickup blend, bass cut/boost and treble cut/boost.
Other specs include a brass nut and bridge, plus Spector-branded Gotoh tuners.
In an interview with Spector, Wimbish recalls the moment he adopted Spector basses as his go-to instruments. “I was with Jeff Beck, we were recording with Mick Jagger what was to be his Primitive Cool record.
“It just so happens that Kramer [Guitars] was there to show some instruments to Jeff and I, and I was fortunate enough to be able to have my tech Pierre mention to the folks at Kramer that Doug is really interested in checking out Spector basses. Fortunately I got the bass, I was able to record the album, and everybody loved the sound.”
Wimbish's 1987 5-string Spector bass was the ninth five-string bass Spector ever made. Therefore, in addition to the standard four-string version, the signature model pays homage to this piece of history through a five-string version that replicates the original’s slightly unrefined headstock design.
Priced at $6,339.99 and $6,639.99 respectively, the DW-4 comes in Amber Stain Gloss and Black Stain Gloss finish, while the DW-5 is offered in Dark Blue Stain Gloss and Faded Natural Gloss. Every bass purchase comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Doug Wimbish himself.
For more information about the new Doug Wimbish USA Custom Series basses, head over to Spector.
