“I’m able to pick these instruments up for the first time and play them like I’ve already had them for years”: Spector unveils two new Doug Wimbish USA Custom Series basses, including a replica of the Living Colour bassist's iconic 1987 5-string

By
published

With signature EMG pickups and an era-specific headstock design, Spector's new basses promise to deliver “the sound and feel that inspired Doug Wimbish's signature style”

Doug Wimbish sitting on a sofa, holding one of his signature basses, with more of his signature Spector basses placed next to him
(Image credit: Spector)

Living Colour bassist Doug Wimbish has collaborated with Spector's USA Custom Shop to create two new Doug Wimbish USA Custom Series basses, inspired by the bass models that have accompanied him throughout his career.

According to Spector, these signature basses "faithfully replicate Wimbish's originals, down to the smallest details like neck contours and nut widths."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.