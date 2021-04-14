Mick Jagger partners with Dave Grohl for guitar-heavy, lockdown-themed single, Eazy Sleazy

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a surprise lockdown-themed single, Eazy Sleazy.

The six-string-heavy track – which sees the Foo Fighters frontman handle electric guitar, bass and drum duties – was released yesterday (April 13) via Mick Jagger's YouTube channel.

In the video's description, the Rolling Stones leader explains: “I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism.” Listen to the TikTok-themed, Zoom call-referencing punk anthem below.

Retweeting Mick Jagger's initial promo tweet of the track, Dave Grohl wrote: “It's hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick Jagger means to me. It's beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier... and it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!”

Eazy Sleazy is, of course, only the latest in a string of lockdown collaborations featuring Dave Grohl. In the past few months alone, the Foo Fighters man has teamed up with Nandi Bushell, joined Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh on Ringo Starr's latest EP Zoom In, and partnered with St. Vincent for a cover of Nine Inch Nails Piggy.

He's even written a book – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music – which sees him share “a collection of memories of a life lived loud”, from “hilarious childhood mishaps, touching family moments, leaving home to see the world at 18, spectacular stories about Nirvana” and more.