Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood pays tribute to Chuck Berry with Mad Lad live album

He may have just wrapped a U.S. tour with The Rolling Stones, but Ronnie Wood is already back at it with a new album, Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry.

As stated quite clearly in the title, the effort is a nod to one of Wood’s – and the Stones’ – biggest influences.

In addition to Berry tunes like Back in the USA and, of course, Johnny B. Goode, the 11-track set, recorded live at Wimborne’s Tivoli Theatre in 2018, also boasts Wood’s own Tribute to Chuck Berry.

You can check out Wood’s version of Berry’s Talking About You below.

Due November 15 via BMG, Mad Lad sports hand-painted album artwork from Wood and will be available digitally, on CD, heavyweight vinyl, as a deluxe box set (featuring a CD, LP and 12x12 artcard of the album artwork) and in a super deluxe limited-edition box set that adds in a t-shirt and signed and numbered set list.

The album also features guest appearances from singer Imelda May and pianist Ben Waters.

According to Wood, the record is the first in a trilogy that will pay tribute to his musical heroes. Stay tuned for who might be up next.

In the meantime, you can preorder Mad Lad here.