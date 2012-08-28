Rolling Stones Recording in Paris?

Given that the Rolling Stones are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and it's been more than seven years since their last studio album and three since their last proper live performance, speculation is high regarding whether or not we'll ever get to hear new material from the band.

With two dozen studio albums under their belt, it's hard to believe the Stones feel like they have much left to accomplish, but a new Tweet from the band's singer seems to point to Mick, Keef and crew not being done just yet.

"Had fun in the Paris studio this week!" wrote Jagger, who also mentioned the Rolling Stones in the message and included a picture of himself (see left) holding a Fender Stratocaster in an undisclosed studio location.

Of course the band never ruled out the possibility of new material, with Keith Richards telling Rolling Stone earlier this year, "I'd love to get some tracks down and see what songs we've got. And that goes along with part of getting the band back together and getting things moving. So I'd love to cut some tracks, yeah."

Jagger has also hinted in interviews at a possible live performance from the band later this year, although all signs point to any more extensive touring plans being pushed to 2013.