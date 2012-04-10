Ron Wood: Rolling Stones Set to Enter Studio This Month to "Throw Some Ideas Around"

The Rolling Stones are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a wide variety of projects, including a photo book, feature-length documentary — and maybe some new material?

In a new interview with the U.K.'s Mirror, Stones guitarist Ron Wood revealed that the band would be hitting the studio later this month, with no particular agenda other than to "throw some ideas around."

The long-rumored 50th anniversary show (or shows) looks to be off the table until at least 2013, with concerns over Keith Richards' health looming, but the band will at least get together to shake the rust off at an undisclosed location later this month.

"It's like working out for the Olympics or something," commented Wood. "You've got to go into training. So we're going to go into training."