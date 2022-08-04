Rory Gallagher's legendary Deuce album set for 50th anniversary remaster, deluxe reissue

The recent 50th anniversary of blues guitar legend Rory Gallagher's second solo album, Deuce, is set to be celebrated with a massive reissue of the record.

Featuring a new mix of the hugely influential original LP, more than two dozen previously unreleased alternate takes and recordings from multiple live radio sessions, the 50th anniversary box set edition of Deuce will be released on September 30 via UMC.

The full, 4CD box set edition will also feature a 64-page hardback book with a foreword by Johnny Marr (who once said (opens in new tab) that playing along to Deuce was "a complete turning point" for him as an electric guitar player) unseen images by legendary rock photographer Mick Rock, essays, and memorabilia from the recording of the album.

Aside from the full 4CD set, the 50th anniversary edition of Deuce will also be available in 2CD, limited edition 3LP, limited edition single LP, deluxe digital HD and deluxe digital standard editions.

Like its self-titled predecessor – released earlier in 1971 – Deuce aimed to capture the explosiveness of Gallagher's live performances in a studio environment.

Gerry McAvoy – who played bass guitar on both Rory Gallagher and Deuce – explained Gallagher's no-frills approach to recording these early albums in a 2021 interview with Guitar World.

"All Rory’s heroes, like Muddy Waters, probably recorded with two mics in Chicago – and everybody wanted to have that live performance feel," McAvoy explained, in reference to Gallagher's debut. "If there were any overdubs, it was maybe the odd rhythm guitar track or whatever, or a tambourine that would happen afterwards. But basically, the vocals would be put down live. What he was after was a great performance: in his mind’s eye that’s what created a great song.

“A lot of the other bands wouldn’t have done it that way, you know? I mean, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin would have done it in a completely different way, maybe, and overdubbed the solos. But Rory wanted it to be as live as possible, which sometimes can be detrimental, sonically. But that’s what Rory wanted and that’s the way it was."

(Image credit: UMC)

Rory Gallagher – Deuce: 50th Anniversary 4CD Box Set tracklist:

CD1

1. Used to Be – 50th Anniversary Edition

2. I'm Not Awake Yet – 50th Anniversary Edition

3. Don't Know Where I'm Going – 50th Anniversary Edition

4. Maybe I Will – 50th Anniversary Edition

5. Whole Lot of People – 50th Anniversary Edition

6. In Your Town – 50th Anniversary Edition

7. Should've Learnt My Lesson – 50th Anniversary Edition

8. There's a Light – 50th Anniversary Edition

9. Out of My Mind – 50th Anniversary Edition

10. Crest of a Wave – 50th Anniversary Edition

CD2

1. Used to Be – Alternate Take 1

2. Used to Be – Alternate Take 2

3. I'm Not Awake Yet – Alternate Take 1

4. Don't Know Where I'm Going – Alternate Take 1

5. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 1

6. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 2

7. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 3

8. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 4

9. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 5

10. Whole Lot of People – Electric Alternate Take 1

11. Whole Lot of People – 6 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1

12. Whole Lot Of People – Deuce Album Session/Alternative Acoustic Take

13. Whole Lot of People – 12 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1

14. In Your Town – Alternate Take 1

15. In Your Town – Alternate Take 2

16. In Your Town – Alternate Take 3

CD3

1. In Your Town – Alternate Take 4

2. Should've Learnt My Lesson – Deuce Album Session/Alternative Acoustic Take

3. Should've Learnt My Lesson – Deuce Album Session Outtake

4. Should've Learnt My Lesson – Alternate Take 2

5. Should've Learnt My Lesson – Alternate Take 3

6. There's A Light – Alternate Take 1

7. There's A Light – Alternate Take 2

8. There's A Light – Alternate Take 3

9. Out of My Mind – Alternate Take 1

10. Out of My Mind – Alternate Take 2

11. Out of My Mind – Alternate Take 3

12. Crest of a Wave – Alternate Take 1

13. Crest of a Wave – Alternate Take 2

14. Don't Know Where I'm Going – Home Demo

15. Maybe I Will – Home Demo

16. Should've Learnt My Lesson – Home Demo

CD4

1. Should've Learnt My Lesson – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

2. Crest of a Wave – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

3. I Could've Had Religion – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

4. For The Last Time – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

5. Messin' With The Kid – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

6. Don't Know Where I'm Going – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

7. Pistol Slapper Blues – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

8. Used To Be – BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

9. Should've Learnt My Lesson – BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

10. Out Of My Mind – BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

11. I Could've Had Religion – BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

12. Crest Of A Wave – BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

13. Messin' With The Kid – BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972