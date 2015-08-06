Rubikon Premiere New Song, "Pretty Pretty" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Pretty Pretty," a new song by blues- and metal-influenced rockers Rubikon.

The track is from the Boston-based band's new album, Delta, which will be released August 21.

Delta is available for pre-order right here.

"'Pretty Pretty' was recorded live in one take at Quad Studios Nashville," says Rubikon guitarist Dave Raymond.

"Josh [Gruss, guitar] and I split the guitar duties on this one, as we always do, but to switch things up he held down the rhythm and I did the melodies, slide work and solo. I didn't write the outro riff; our drummer, Doug, did. But it totally reminds me of Down or Corrosion of Conformity, which is all right in my book. I'll play it all night long if allowed.

"Tracking was pretty straightforward on this one, too. I used a '77 Gibson Les Paul Artisan through an old Mesa Dual Rectifier, and Josh used a PRS Guitars Custom 24 through a Route 66 Overdrive and a Fender Twin. Turn everything up, hit record, done."

Rubikon is Doug Arsham (drums, vocals), Dave Raymond (guitars, banjo), Josh Gruss (guitars), Hugh Eaton (bass) and Jae Sims (vocals, guitars). Delta was produced by Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Brother Cane), mixed by Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Metallica, Nirvana).

For more about Rubikon, visit rubikonmusic.com and follow them on Facebook.