Russian Circles Working on New Album for October Release

Post-metal band Russian Circles have recently entered the studio to record what will be their fourth full-length studio album.

Speaking recently with GuitarWorld.com, Russian Circles guitarist Mike Sullivan revealed that the Chicago three-piece were in the studio working on the follow-up to 2009's Geneva. The album is set for an October release through Sargeant House.

When asked if fans could expect any surprises from the new album, Sullivan had this to say: "I don't want to get too into it, but there are definitely things that are new to us, that we didn't really put thought into but just started happening in the writing process."

"We were more adventurous with our tones," he added. "It's a broader spectrum of tones."

The band recently made all three of their previous albums -- Station, Enter and Geneva -- available for free downloads at their website.

Check back later this week for the full interview with Mike Sullivan of Russian Circles.