Rututu App Brings Rare Stringed Instruments to Your iPad

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to make music with rare stringed instruments from around the world, you’re in for a treat.

A new app coming from EarthMoments promises to dish out sound samples meticulously collected from an impressive variety of unique instruments that most of us will never lay a hand on.

The app, named Rututu, collects these samples into libraries and inserts them into loops. Users can drag and drop these loops into Rututu’s cool “playground” where you can manipulate them in a variety of ways. The loops automatically sync, so things never sound off, making this a fun way for both kids and adults to get into music-making.

One of the coolest aspects is the ability to mesh ancient instrument sounds with very current musical styles. Sitar hip-hop anyone? Go for it!

The app currently has a Kickstarter campaign running for its completion. You can check it out and join here>>

Check out some demos of the sounds and loops here:

The folks at EarthMoments have a track record for unique collections of high quality samples and a space to explore unique sounds and signatures from around the world. Their Zen Pad sample and loop libraries for Ableton are world-renowned. The EarthMoments team includes producers and engineers with over twenty years' experience, internationally acclaimed musicians and top industry professionals.

The EarthMoments studios utilize state-of-the-art analog and digital equipment combined with a passion for quality to produce the pristine quality samples.EarthMoments is a division of EarthSync, a world music record label, and producer of award-winning audio and visual productions that brings together traditional and contemporary music in unique, high quality productions.

Here’s a preview shot of Rututu:

Find out more at rututuapp.earthmoments.com and check out the gallery of some of the instruments they sampled below!