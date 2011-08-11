Ryan Adams Announces Release Date for New Album, 'Ashes & Fire'

Ryan Adams has announced October 11 as the release date for his forthcoming new album, Ashes & Fire. The album will be released on his own PAX-AM label in collaboration with Capitol/EMI.

Ashes & Fire was recorded at Sunset Sound Factory in Hollywood and produced by Glyn Johns. Johns is well known for his work with the likes of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Clash, The Who and The Rolling Stones. An impressive list of clientele, to say the least.

The album will features a guest spot from Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, as well as several contributions on piano and vocals from Norah Jones.

Adams' last proper solo album was last year's Orion