Sam Ash Music is reportedly set to close its famed flagship New York store, as part of 18 branch closures.

The announcement sees the 100-year-old firm reacting to the increasing difficulty of running physical stores in the digital age. The Manhattan branch, which is one of the US’ most popular music equipment stores, is reportedly one of a raft of store closures.

In total, 18 stores are reported to be closing, with flagship Clearwater and Hollywood also among the branches set to shut their doors.

“For the last 100 years, Sam Ash Music has successfully adapted to meet the challenge of changing business conditions,” Sam Ash said in a statement (via amNewYork Metro). “As we look towards the next 100 years, the company must continue to adapt to ensure its continued success.

“Sam Ash Music remains committed to keeping a strong physical store footprint in the future while we continue growing our successful online sales offerings. As part of this restructuring, the company is closing several stores nationwide.

“This restructuring is emotionally tough, but we are confident these moves will make Sam Ash Music stronger as we continue serving the music community into the future, as we have for the past 100 years.”

Guitar World has contacted Sam Ash for comment.

The family-run business was founded in 1924 by Austrian migrant Sam Ashkynase and is now in its fourth generation of having active family workers holding down the fort.

While some locations will remain open for gear-gawking, its iconic Music Row store leaves behind quite a legacy.

The store was a huge part of Manhattan's famous Music Row on 48th Street, and at one point had seven storefronts. It's steeped in history, and currently has a demo guitar played by Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton on display.

It’s provided musical equipment and repairs for generations of players, with the Wu-Tang Clan among some of its most notable customers. Kiss legend Ace Frehley recently hosted an album signing at the store.

The firm took the branch to W34th Street in 2012, relocating from the flagship building that Ashkynase originally helped financed by pawning his wife’s engagement ring for $400.

(Image credit: Gibson TV)

It had started out selling sheet music and violins long before it stocked electric guitars, bass, and drums. In the ‘50s it was only the second retailer in NY State to sell Gibson guitars.

Visiting the legendary store last year, Gibson TV called it “insane” and “more than just a music store”, adding that it was an “industry icon”.

Sam Ash also purchased Manny’s Music – another one of 48th Street’s former music stores – in ‘99, with many of its staff kept on.

As such, the store’s closure means the legendary Manny’s guitar will need a new home. The demo instrument has been passed through the hands of an unimaginable amount of guitarists, including some of the all-time greats.

“You couldn't play a good guitar, you had to play a demo,” COO Sam Ash said of the instrument, which is on display in the store, its headstock severed from its play-worn body. “If you wanted to try an amp or effect at Manny's, this is what you played; Hendrix played it, Clapton played it.”

In September 2023, Sam Ash COO Sammy Ash – who helmed the company founded by his grandfather Sam Ash in 1924 – passed away aged 65.

Running a physical music store in the 21st century is no mean feat. Research from CTInsider shows that the number of music stores in the US is falling by around 2.9% year-on-year, with online retail a key driver in this trend.

While the UK's Mansons Guitar Shop closed last year, the newly opened Gibson Garage in London is bucking the trend of closures. It’s augmented by a Nashville store, the flagship Gibson Garage, which also opened its doors in 2021.