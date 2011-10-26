Samples of Lullaby Versions of Iron Maiden Songs Streaming Online

If you ever thought "The Trooper" would make a great bed-time song for your little tyke, we've got great news for you. The latest release from the folks at Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star features lullaby versions of 12 Iron Maiden songs, including "Hallowed Be Thy Name," "Fear of the Dark" and yes, "The Number Of The Beast."

The album is now available via iTunes, and you can stream samples of all 12 tracks in the widget below.

For more information on the series, check out Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star at their official website.