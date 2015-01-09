Santa Cruz Premiere New Video, "Shred Till You Drop, Volume 2"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents a shred-tastic new video by Finnish rockers Santa Cruz.

It's called "Shred Till You Drop, Volume 2," and it shows Santa Cruz guitarists Archie and Johnny slaying and shredding—but not dropping!

As the clip's title suggests, it contains four minutes of pure demonic playing—and two very nice Gibson Les Pauls.

Santa Cruz's new album will be out in March; stay tuned for details! Also, the band will be playing Rock on the Range this year—and they played their first two U.S. shows last month.

You can check out their new single, “We Are the Ones to Fall,” on iTunes now.

For more about Santa Cruz, visit santacruz.fi and follow them on Facebook and YouTube.