Santana Share New Song, “Yo Me Lo Merezco”

Santana have shared a new song, “Yo Me Lo Merezco,” from the group’s forthcoming album, Africa Speaks. You can check out its animated video above.

“All of the songs have a coliseum essence to them," Santana said. "Whether it’s ‘We Will Rock You’ or Start Me Up,’ there’s certain songs that do that.”

Africa Speaks, a new album "inspired by the melodies, sounds and rhythms of Africa," will be released June 7 via Concord Records.

Produced by Rick Rubin, the album features Santana backed by an eight-piece band (which includes vocalist Buika and Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums). The album was recorded at Rubin’s Shangri La Studios in Malibu over a 10-day period. You can listen to the first single, “Breaking Down the Door,” below.

To pre-order Africa Speaks, head here.