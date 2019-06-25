Saul Premiere "Brother" Playthrough Video

Today we've teamed up with Sioux City, Iowa-based rockers Saul to exclusively premiere their ripping new "Brother" playthrough video. The track is from Aeons, the indie band's new five-song EP, which is available here.

"Lyrically, this song defines what I should have said to my brother in his last moments,” Saul's Blake Bedsaul said. “This song cuts deep for me, and it’s a constant reminder that life is fleeting. Tell the people in your life that you love them.”

Saul are on tour with Light The Torch now. For their current tour dates, step right this way.

For more about Saul, check out saulofficial.com.